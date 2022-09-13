Support Local Journalism

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Young Living Essential Oils, LLC, the world leader in essential oils and essential oil-infused products, is proud to announce the appointment of Mark R. Bartlett Ph.D. as the company's Executive Vice President of Science and Development.

