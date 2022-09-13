Young Living Essential Oils, LLC today announced Mark R. Bartlett as its new Executive Vice President of Science and Development. With 30 years of experience researching and studying plants, Bartlett will continue to ensure the safety of Young Living's naturally derived products.
LEHI, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Young Living Essential Oils, LLC, the world leader in essential oils and essential oil-infused products, is proud to announce the appointment of Mark R. Bartlett Ph.D. as the company's Executive Vice President of Science and Development.
With nearly 30 years of experience in the nutrition supplement industry, Bartlett has dedicated himself to spearheading innovation while keeping safety at the forefront of the process. His background and experience will serve as valuable assets to Young Living's mission of providing consumers with safe and effective naturally derived plant-based products that complement and enhance their wellness journeys.
Prior to joining Young Living, Bartlett served as vice president of global research and development for Pharmanex, where he oversaw a team of scientists, technicians, and educators focused on the innovation, research, and development of new products. He is also a member of the Council for Responsible Nutrition Senior Scientific Advisory Council, The American Association of Immunologists, and The New York Academy of Sciences.
Mark Bartlett brings to Young Living a longstanding commitment to health consciousness that is informed by science. As an Australia native, Bartlett is deeply familiar with the benefits of natural plant-based products. He studied at the Australian National University in Canberra, where he obtained degrees in organic chemistry and biochemistry.
While working on his graduate research, Bartlett examined the path of carbon during plant photosynthesis. His study confirmed a new biosynthetic pathway and discovered a new enzyme involved in the photosynthetic (Calvin) cycle. Bartlett's research on cardiovascular disease focused on the role of reactive oxygen species and free radicals. He also studied the role of blood platelets in heart disease and helped publish the first scientific report of a biochemical link between cigarette smoking and the buildup of plaque on artery walls. Later, Bartlett became interested in autoimmune inflammatory diseases and examined several different plant-derived natural products for their ability to inhibit graft rejection, cancer metastasis, and autoimmune disease.
After working for a few years as a research assistant in a hospital cancer research laboratory, Bartlett pursued a Ph.D. in immunology and cell biology at The John Curtin School of Medical Research. He was also a visiting scientist at the National Institutes of Health, National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland, where Bartlett investigated the interaction of T-cells with the blood vessel wall and the role of various adhesion molecules that are used by these cells to communicate with one another.
"We are thrilled to welcome Mark Bartlett as Young Living's Executive Vice President of Science and Development. Mark has extensive experience in understanding the science behind plant-based products," said Mary Young, Founder and CEO of Young Living Essential Oils. "Young Living is dedicated to building a team of experts that reflect our mission for creating sustainable and health-conscious products."
Bartlett added, "I am honored to be stepping into this role for Young Living. The passion for using natural ingredients is what sets this company apart in the essential oils community, and I'm excited to be a part of it. I look forward to working with the other Research Science and Development team members in the coming months as we continue to push for innovation and ensure optimal quality control for Young Living's unparalleled products."
