Young Living Essential Oils announced a variety of new products, including its Ignite Your Journey blend and Simplified by Jacob + Kait Tropical Tango Hand Cream, as well as returning reformulated favorites such as its Valor blend.
LEHI, Utah, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Young Living, the world's leading provider of essential oils, recently announced a series of new products and returning favorites during its 29th annual convention, which ran July 12−15 at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City, Utah, and virtually.
The exciting new releases were unveiled to an audience of Brand Partners, who are wellness enthusiasts and essential oil advocates at the convention. This year's theme, Ignite Your Journey, encouraged Young Living's customers to connect with like-minded people and find their place in its passionate community of oilers. Several products matched the theme, such as Ignite Your Journey essential oil blend and the Ignite Set.
"For nearly 30 years, Young Living has led the industry standard for delivering the highest quality premium essential oils and oil-infused products to communities across the globe," said Ben Riley, president of Young Living. "With our 2023 new releases, we hope to continue cultivating a world of wellness and bring the power of nature into more households with innovative products our consumers will enjoy."
Young Living's other 2023 convention product releases include:
- Ignite Your Journey™ essential oil blend: This energizing aroma is a D. Gary Young original blend that includes Juniper, Peppermint, and Frankincense essential oils.
- Ignite Set: This boxed collection contains the new Ignite Your Journey blend alongside a reformulation of an old favorite, Valor®, which once again contains calming, woodsy, and selectively sourced Rosewood essential oil.
- Simplified by Jacob + Kait™ Tropical Tango™ Hand Cream: A vegan and gluten-free formula infused with the uplifting and summery Tropical Tango blend alongside apple, oat, and orange peel extracts, Tropical Tango Hand Cream gives hands a soft feel and healthy glow.
- Simplified by Jacob + Kait™ Tropical Tango Lip Balm: Full of plant-based, fatty acid-rich oils to nourish lips and lock in moisture, Tropical Tango Lip Balm is infused with the uplifting and summery Tropical Tango essential oil blend.
- Immugummies™: Packed with power, flavor, and convenience, these delicious elderflower-and-lime-flavored gummies naturally support immune health and optimal immune function without added sugar or the hassle of a capsule.
- Green Omega 3™: Formulated with Clove premium essential oil, these vegan omega-3 softgels contain one of the highest amounts of DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) and EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) on the market, with no fishy aftertaste.
- Daily Prebiotic Fiber™: Powerfully packed with 6 grams of plant-based prebiotic fiber, Daily Prebiotic Fiber aids the body's natural detoxification process, helping to maintain a healthy gut microbiome and keeping you feeling full longer.
In addition to the newly launched products, attendees enjoyed activities such as educational workshops; new product sampling opportunities at Young Living's Product Expo; guided trips to the Young Living Lavender Farm and Distillery in Mona, Utah; and celebrating at Club Red with our passionate community of wellness enthusiasts and essential oil advocates.
"Each year, we are honored and excited to welcome our dedicated community to our home base in Utah," said Riley. "Convention is a one-of-a-kind experience where businesses are elevated, friendships are forged, and we come together to celebrate the worldwide impact of essential oils."
To learn more about Young Living's exciting new products, visit YoungLiving.com.
About Young Living Essential Oils
Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment. This guiding principle helps Young Living protect the planet and provide authentic products that its Brand Partners and Customers can feel confident using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—sourced from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and other trusted suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global Brand Partners to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with the Young Living values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.
With our 2023 new releases, we hope to continue cultivating a world of wellness and bring the power of nature into more households with innovative products our consumers will enjoy.
