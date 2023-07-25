Young Living Essential Oils announced a variety of new products and returning favorites during its 29th annual convention.

Young Living Essential Oils announced a variety of new products and returning favorites during its 29th annual convention.

 By Young Living

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Young Living Essential Oils announced a variety of new products, including its Ignite Your Journey blend and Simplified by Jacob + Kait Tropical Tango Hand Cream, as well as returning reformulated favorites such as its Valor blend.

LEHI, Utah, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Young Living, the world's leading provider of essential oils, recently announced a series of new products and returning favorites during its 29th annual convention, which ran July 12−15 at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City, Utah, and virtually.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.