.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Young Living Announces Release of Season Essentials and Red Cedar Bliss Essential Oil Blends
Young Living, the world leader of essential oils and oil-infused products, announced the release of two new products: Season Essentials and Red Cedar Bless essential oil blends. These products pack premier essential oils into potent blends for a stimulating experience.
LEHI, Utah, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To welcome spring, leading essential oils company Young Living released two exciting new additions to its product line. Season Essentials™ essential oil blend provides a refreshing breathing experience when inhaled, while Red Cedar Bliss™ essential oil blend contains premium essential oils that can help provide immune support.
The Season Essentials blend contains a robust lineup of premier essential oils, including Lemon, Lavender, Peppermint, Goldenrod, and Eucalyptus Blue. The minty, clean, herbaceous aroma can be used to freshen breath, be applied topically to head, neck, and chest for a soothing aroma, or refresh any stuffy environment when diffused.
"Season Essentials blend is specially formulated with three core essential oils: Lemon, Lavender, and Peppermint," says HK Lin, Chief Scientist at Young Living. "Young Living constantly seeks ways to revitalize tried-and-true essential oils and support the wellness goals of our community of dreamers, achievers, and health-conscious Brand Partners."
Red Cedar Bliss blend is the other newest addition to the Young Living premium product line. Red Cedar Bliss blend combines Orange, Clove, Laurus Nobilis, Helichrysum, and Frankincense essential oils, plus Western Red Cedar oil, a new product from Young Living's Highland Flats Tree Farm. This heartwarming blend imparts a warm, woodsy aroma and provides plant-powered immune support, so you can easily tackle daily obstacles.
"Red Cedar Bliss essential oil blend packs a straight-from-nature solution, delivering powerful antioxidant properties and daily wellness for you and your family. The blend has a warm, woodsy, spicy-citrus aroma that creates a cozy, grounded atmosphere when diffused," says Lin.
These new blends can be ingested by diluting 1–2 drops with 1 drop of a carrier oil and placing them under the tongue up to three times daily. They can also be diffused or applied topically by diluting 1 drop in 2 drops of carrier oil.
About Young Living Essential Oils
Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest-quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment. This guiding principle helps Young Living protect the planet and provide authentic products that its Brand Partners and Customers can feel confident using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—sourced from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and other trusted suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle, but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global Brand Partners to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with the Young Living values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.