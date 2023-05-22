Support Local Journalism

Young Living, the world leader of essential oils and oil-infused products, announced the release of two new products: Season Essentials and Red Cedar Bless essential oil blends. These products pack premier essential oils into potent blends for a stimulating experience.

LEHI, Utah, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To welcome spring, leading essential oils company Young Living released two exciting new additions to its product line. Season Essentials™ essential oil blend provides a refreshing breathing experience when inhaled, while Red Cedar Bliss™ essential oil blend contains premium essential oils that can help provide immune support.


