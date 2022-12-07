Leading essential oils company Young Living announced its Longevity targeted supplement capsules will be available for purchase this December, after years of being unavailable. The supplement, a customer favorite, provides daily immunity support through precision-delivery softgel capsules infused with a blend of premium essential oils.
LEHI, Utah, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Young Living has announced its Longevity™ supplement will once again be widely available for purchase on December 1, 2022, after years of being unavailable. Longevity softgels provide a clean alternative to help support overall well-being, detoxification, and the body's natural production of antioxidants.
The Longevity daily supplement, which contains Thyme, Clove, Orange, and Frankincense essential oils, may support liver and immune function. The supplement's blend of premium essential oils may help maintain cell integrity and prevent oxidative stress from free radicals. One softgel capsule taken daily may support overall immunity, cellular health, and antioxidant protection.
"Longevity was first introduced as a product in 2002 and quickly became a favorite in the area of immune support," said Mark R. Bartlett, PhD, Executive Vice President of Science and Product Development at Young Living. "At Young Living we are always seeking to provide our customers with clean, safe ways to support their wellness and low-toxin lifestyle goals. We know old and new customers alike will be excited that this product is back in stock."
Clove essential oil contains antioxidant properties, while the Orange essential oil in the blend may provide immune system support. It contains d-limonene, a natural plant constituent that has anti-inflammatory properties. The Thyme oil in Longevity softgels may help protect DHA levels, a polyunsaturated omega-3 fatty acid found throughout the body that is important for normal brain and eye function. The formula is rounded out by Young Living's Frankincense essential oil, which helps support general health and well-being.
Each Longevity bottle provides customers with a 30-day supply of precision-delivery softgel capsules with instructions to take one pill daily with food. To learn more about the scientific benefits of Longevity softgels and how they work, listen to Mark Bartlett speak more about them in this video or visit the Young Living website.
About Young Living Essential Oils
Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest-quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment. This guiding principle helps Young Living protect the planet and provide authentic products that its Brand Partners and Customers can feel confident using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—sourced from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and other trusted suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle, but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global Brand Partners to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with the Young Living values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.