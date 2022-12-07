Support Local Journalism

Leading essential oils company Young Living announced its Longevity targeted supplement capsules will be available for purchase this December, after years of being unavailable. The supplement, a customer favorite, provides daily immunity support through precision-delivery softgel capsules infused with a blend of premium essential oils.

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Young Living has announced its Longevity™ supplement will once again be widely available for purchase on December 1, 2022, after years of being unavailable. Longevity softgels provide a clean alternative to help support overall well-being, detoxification, and the body's natural production of antioxidants. 


