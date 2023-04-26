Support Local Journalism

LEHI, Utah, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Young Living Essential Oils, a leader in the essential oils industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Carlile as the company's new Chief Marketing and Digital Officer.


