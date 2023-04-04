Support Local Journalism

Leading essential oils and oil-infused product supplier Young Living is highlighting its different wildlife conservation efforts across Utah for National Wildlife Week. The company encourages people to visit its farms and get involved with conservation efforts this April and throughout the year.

LEHI, Utah, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Young Living Essential Oils, the world-leader in essential oils and oil-infused products, is highlighting the importance of nature, conservation, and preservation in a nod toward National Wildlife Week this April 3–9 and encouraging others to support conservation efforts year round. The company, which has various farms, offers tours to raise awareness for the challenges facing wildlife populations, suggesting ways for even the youngest advocates to get involved.


