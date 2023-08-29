Young Living shares how to set up a mindfulness room at work that is welcoming and conducive to a transformational experience.

 By Young Living

Young Living Essential Oils continues to embrace wellness by sharing how it has created a mindfulness room to support employee mental health. As part of National Wellness Month, the company also hosted meditation sessions to guide employees into a sense of balance and calm.

LEHI, Utah , Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Young Living, global leader in essential oils and essential oil-infused products, celebrates National Wellness Month by guiding employees on mindfulness and providing space for them to rest, relax, and renew during the workday in a calming mindfulness room.


