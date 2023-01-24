Support Local Journalism

The Young Living Essential Oils distribution center in Spanish Fork, Utah, is joining the SharedSolar program from RenewChoice to cut down on energy usage and costs. The communal solar grid helps to generate clean energy in a more accessible way for home and business owners in the area, and subscribing is the latest move in Young Living's sustainability efforts.

LEHI, Utah, Jan.24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Young Living Essential Oils is the latest of five companies across the state to join RenewChoice's SharedSolar program, a community-based solar initiative that helps homes and businesses reap the benefits of solar power without installing panels themselves. Young Living recently added its distribution center in Spanish Fork to the program. The move, in line with the company's ongoing sustainability efforts, will help Young Living offset 80 percent of its power at its distribution center with solar, while also supporting local enterprise.


