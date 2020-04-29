LEHI, Utah, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living, the global leader in essential oils, today announced its donation of $100,000 to the International Rescue Committee (IRC) for its vital COVID-19 response efforts.
Young Living's donation will be used to support the IRC's response to the COVID-19 crisis in refugee camps and vulnerable communities throughout the world, including securing protective gear for frontline health workers and training them on how to isolate and prevent further spread of the virus. In addition, the donation will ensure people have access to accurate information by translating CDC directives into hundreds of languages and tribal dialects to help people stay safe. The IRC also distributes hygiene kits, food supplies and educational kits and sets up handwashing stations within refugee camps.
The IRC's mission is to respond to some of the world's worst crises, delivering aid that saves lives while paving the way for long-term recovery. The COVID-19 pandemic adds further complexity and danger to those already experiencing vulnerability from conflict, violence, food insecurity and nonexistent health systems in their home countries. It's imperative that survivors have the protection and education they need to remain healthy. That's an undertaking that is seeing new heights of difficulty, as refugee camps that were initially set up to accommodate 6,000 displaced people are currently seeing five times that number, making social distancing and quarantining a critical challenge.
"Quarantining is challenging for even the most privileged of us. Imagine trying to remain healthy in an impacted refugee camp with limited resources, where isolation is impossible," said Jacquelyn Skinner, executive director of global philanthropy for The D. Gary Young, Young Living Foundation. "Our hearts go out to those who have this additional challenge on top of the traumas they've already faced. We're honored to be able to contribute during this time."
"We are grateful to Young Living for their support towards our efforts to combat COVID-19 around the world," said Lauren Gray, Senior Director of Institutional Philanthropy and Partnerships at the IRC. "We know that refugees and displaced people are among the hardest hit by this outbreak, and commitments from companies like Young Living are needed to prevent further catastrophe. This donation will help provide vital resources to our teams on the frontlines and help them to continue to care for those who need assistance most during the current global pandemic."
About Young Living Essential Oils
Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest-quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment, which involves three critical pillars: Sourcing, Science, and Standards. These guiding principles help Young Living protect the planet and provide pure, authentic products that its members can feel confident about using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—which all come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and Seed to Seal-certified suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global members to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.
About the IRC
The International Rescue Committee responds to the world's worst humanitarian crises, helping to restore health, safety, education, economic wellbeing, and power to people devastated by conflict and disaster. Founded in 1933 at the call of Albert Einstein, the IRC is at work in over 40 countries and over 20 U.S. cities helping people to survive, reclaim control of their future, and strengthen their communities. Learn more at www.rescue.org and follow the IRC on Twitter & Facebook.