The Young Living Foundation is celebrating National Online Learning Day with its free, 60-minute online course "Keeping Kids Safe in the Digital World," which consists of interactive scenarios, real-life stories, relevant data, and engaging videos.
LEHI, Utah, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The D. Gary Young, Young Living Foundation is celebrating National Online Learning Day this September 15 by sharing its free e-learning course to help families keep their children safe while navigating the challenges of today's digital landscape. "Keeping Kids Safe in the Digital World" was created in collaboration with Hope for Justice and is designed to empower parents with knowledge and tools to help youth minimize risky online interactions.
Everyone is capable of becoming an advocate for children, and the online nature of this course makes it all the more accessible to a wider audience.
National Online Learning Day celebrates the strides in digital learning and the importance of progress made in advancing distance learning. The Young Living Foundation is highlighting its safety course as part of the larger push to increase accessibility for educational purposes.
"Everyone is capable of becoming an advocate for children, and the online nature of this course makes it all the more accessible to a wider audience," says Arturo Fuentes, Director of Philanthropy at Young Living Essential Oils. "We invest in programs like this as part of our larger mission to nurture potential and rescue the harmed, so that children are free to dream and create with safety parameters in place."
The prevalence of perpetrators grooming and exploiting children online is growing at an alarming rate—the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children saw an 82 percent increase in reports concerning online enticement last year, which included an alarming new trend where offenders aggressively blackmail children for financial gain.
While completing the course, users will learn what online exploitation is, gain tools and insight into how to spot key danger signs, discover tips for digital safeguards, become more confident having these conversations with children, and know what actions to take if a child is being cyberbullied. Parents, educators, caregivers, and all those who complete the three-course module will join the Young Living Foundation in pledging to protect children worldwide.
Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment. This guiding principle helps Young Living protect the planet and provide authentic products that its Brand Partners and Customers can feel confident using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—sourced from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and other trusted suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global Brand Partners to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with the Young Living values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.‥
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.