Young Living Celebrates National Online Learning Day

Young Living Celebrates National Online Learning Day

 By Young Living Essential Oils

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Young Living Foundation is celebrating National Online Learning Day with its free, 60-minute online course "Keeping Kids Safe in the Digital World," which consists of interactive scenarios, real-life stories, relevant data, and engaging videos.

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The D. Gary Young, Young Living Foundation is celebrating National Online Learning Day this September 15 by sharing its free e-learning course to help families keep their children safe while navigating the challenges of today's digital landscape. "Keeping Kids Safe in the Digital World" was created in collaboration with Hope for Justice and is designed to empower parents with knowledge and tools to help youth minimize risky online interactions.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.