Young Living Essential Oils launches a campaign today to promote self-care, stress management, and healthy routines in honor of National Wellness Month this August. This five-week celebration will showcase the company's investment in its employees' health and wellness.
LEHI, Utah, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Young Living, the world's leading provider of essential oils and oil-infused wellness products, is launching a month-long campaign for National Wellness Month this August. To prioritize physical health, mental health, and positive company culture, the Utah-based company will be introducing a five-week celebration of self-care, stress management, and healthy routines to its global network of employees.
Fitness classes, desk stretches, a step challenge, and a global wellness scavenger hunt will encourage employees to back away from screens and be more physical – and foster a little healthy competition for special prizes. Young Living will also launch its brand-new Mindfulness Room, which will feature yoga mats, diffusers, and special essential oil blends to help employees tap into their desired intention as a way to promote mental wellness. Meditation sessions will also be held in person, as well as virtually for international employees, and will feature direction by Ed Dailey, a registered nurse and the company's director of holistic development, and Umika Mohamed, a Reiki master and marketing and communications coordinator with Young Living.
"Young Living Essential Oils is a purpose-driven company that honors its people and its products," said Aslyn Winslow, senior culture and engagement partner. "We want to recognize our employees for their incredible work and relentlessness in helping to propel our mission to cultivate a world of wellness and abundance. Our employees are the most essential ingredient to our success."
Throughout August, Young Living will also be highlighting its workplace culture. Employees will enjoy a plant-potting activity to incorporate nature into a more relaxing environment at their desks. Young Living will also spotlight its adjacent Massage Barre spa, providing employees with a discount and the ability to participate in a gift card giveaway. In addition to these activities, employees will be able to participate in weekly courses to support their wellness in and outside of the workplace. Courses include:
Week 1: Gratitude and Positivity
Week 2: Wellness at Work
Week 3: Meditation and Reflection
Week 4: Physical Health and Fitness
Week 5: Culture, Service, and Future Focus
Since 2018, National Wellness Month has been a time to celebrate and inspire people to commit to their physical and mental wellness, encouraging exercise, healthy eating, and mindfulness. Young Living cares deeply about the well-being of its employees and works to empower wellness, purpose, and abundance for communities around the world.
To learn more about Young Living's commitment to wellness, click here.
About Young Living Essential Oils
Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment. This guiding principle helps Young Living protect the planet and provide authentic products that its Brand Partners and Customers can feel confident using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—sourced from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and other trusted suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global Brand Partners to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with the Young Living values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.
