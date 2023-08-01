Young Living Essential Oils celebrates National Wellness Month in August.

Young Living Essential Oils celebrates National Wellness Month in August.

 By Young Living Essential Oils

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Young Living Essential Oils launches a campaign today to promote self-care, stress management, and healthy routines in honor of National Wellness Month this August. This five-week celebration will showcase the company's investment in its employees' health and wellness.

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Young Living, the world's leading provider of essential oils and oil-infused wellness products, is launching a month-long campaign for National Wellness Month this August. To prioritize physical health, mental health, and positive company culture, the Utah-based company will be introducing a five-week celebration of self-care, stress management, and healthy routines to its global network of employees.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.