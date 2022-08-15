Support Local Journalism

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The D. Gary Young, Young Living Foundation has partnered with Hope for Justice to launch a free e-learning course to help families keep their children safe while navigating the challenges of today's digital landscape. "Keeping Kids Safe in the Digital World" equips parents, caregivers, and educators with the knowledge and practical tools to protect children from online exploitation in today's digital world.

