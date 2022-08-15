The D. Gary Young, Young Living Foundation has partnered with Hope for Justice to launch "Keeping Kids Safe in the Digital World," a free e-learning course that equips parents, caregivers, and educators with the knowledge and practical tools to protect children from online exploitation in today's digital world.
LEHI, Utah, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The D. Gary Young, Young Living Foundation has partnered with Hope for Justice to launch a free e-learning course to help families keep their children safe while navigating the challenges of today's digital landscape. "Keeping Kids Safe in the Digital World" equips parents, caregivers, and educators with the knowledge and practical tools to protect children from online exploitation in today's digital world.
Youth today face more risk than ever before of being approached by traffickers through a digital device. The prevalence of perpetrators grooming and exploiting children online is growing at an alarming rate—a devastating 130 percent increase in online enticement reports in 2021 compared to 2019, according to the U.S. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
"Everyone has the potential to become a child advocate and to safeguard a child against exploitation and human trafficking; but first we need to understand the scope of the problem, the signs of exploitation, and how to respond or even report it," says Dr. Marin Bryce, Senior Director of Social Responsibility at Young Living. "Our partnership with Hope for Justice will not only educate and empower but also support parents to feel confident about having regular and sometimes difficult conversations with their children about technology use."
The free 60-minute e-learning course includes three modules that consist of interactive scenarios, real-life stories, relevant data, and engaging videos that provide effective techniques to help youth minimize risky online interactions and safely navigate social and gaming sites.
Laura Levy, Head of Learning at Hope for Justice, says, "'Keeping Kids Safe in the Digital World' is one of the most important and potentially impactful courses that Hope for Justice has developed for parents and caregivers. With support from the Young Living Foundation, we designed this course to provide practical education and real tools that parents can implement immediately to keep their kids safe online."
Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest-quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment, which involves three critical pillars: Sourcing, Science, and Standards. These guiding principles help Young Living protect the planet and provide pure, authentic products that its members can feel confident about using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—which all come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and Seed to Seal-certified suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global members to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.