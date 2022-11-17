Support Local Journalism

The D. Gary Young, Young Living Foundation is sponsoring a service trip to expand its Young Living Academy in Chongón, Ecuador. To continue raising funds to expand the school's ongoing efforts to provide academic resources to the community, the Foundation encourages donations to its Giving Tuesday fundraising campaign.

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the spirit of Giving Tuesday on November 29, The D. Gary Young, Young Living Foundation is excited to announce its service trip to expand the Young Living Academy in Chongón, Ecuador.


