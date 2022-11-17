The D. Gary Young, Young Living Foundation is sponsoring a service trip to expand its Young Living Academy in Chongón, Ecuador. To continue raising funds to expand the school's ongoing efforts to provide academic resources to the community, the Foundation encourages donations to its Giving Tuesday fundraising campaign.
More than a dozen attendees will travel to the school from November 15–21 to kick off the expansion with a new preschool music and art building. Service trip attendees will also have the opportunity to spend time with their sponsored students and meet their families during home visits, an experience that sponsors, students, and families alike cherish.
An education at the Academy generates opportunities that are seldom available at other schools in the area—a community where on average only 20 percent of children graduate high school, limiting their income earning potential and prospects in life. From an International Baccalaureate curriculum designed to empower a rising generation of well-rounded changemakers and a variety of extracurricular activities that allow students to explore their passions, to scholarship opportunities that help our graduates pursue their higher education goals, families across the community are eager to send their children to the Academy.
The school has grown from 67 students at its inception in 2009 to its current enrollment of 367. Since its first graduating class in 2016, the school has celebrated 133 graduates, 93 of whom have gone on to pursue higher education opportunities. With the upcoming expansion, the academy hopes to support 1,000 students in the coming years, so even more children can pursue the futures of their dreams.
"The Young Living Academy has served as an education hub and beacon of hope in the Chongón community since its opening," said Marin Bryce, Executive Director of the Young Living Foundation. "Education is the key to a brighter future, and we're excited to expand the Academy to welcome even more students in the coming years."
With the expert support of U.S.-based SSP Architects, the new music and art building will provide additional academic resources for students upon its grand opening at the start of the next school year in May 2023.
"We create buildings and spaces where communities can thrive," said CEO Jeanne Perantoni from SSP Architects of the Young Living Academy expansion project.
The Young Living Foundation is encouraging those who want to support these efforts to provide academic resources to the surrounding community to consider donating to its Giving Tuesday Campaign or sponsor a student. And because Young Living Essential Oils covers the Foundation's operating expenses, 100 percent of every contribution will go directly to this project and students in need. To learn more about how you can help, visit the Young Living Academy expansion page.
About Young Living Essential Oils
Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest-quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment. This guiding principle helps Young Living protect the planet and provide authentic products that its Brand Partners and Customers can feel confident using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—sourced from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and other trusted suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle, but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global Brand Partners to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with the Young Living values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.
