During a recent service trip to Ecuador, The D. Gary Young, Young Living Foundation led a team of volunteers to plant palo santo trees in a protected area where they can continue to grow and replenish the forest's population.

LEHI, Utah, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nearly 700 palo santo trees were planted by The D. Gary Young, Young Living Foundation and Young Living Essential Oils' Brand Partner volunteers during a recent service trip to Loja, Ecuador. The seedlings were planted back into their origin forests as a part of a sustainability management plan between Young Living, Ecuador's Ministry of Environment, and the Diaz family to help ease deforestation in the region.


