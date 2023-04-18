Young Living Essential Oils, the world leader in premium essential oils and wellness products, celebrates Earth Day by sharing how their farms invest in our planet by practicing regenerative agriculture, supporting wildlife conservation, and aiding local communities' environments.
LEHI, Utah, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Young Living Essential Oils is celebrating Earth Day by showcasing how their farms invest in the planet. They will be highlighting their eco-friendly practices and how their farms stand apart in the essential oils industry and embody their Seed to Seal® standards for conservation, regenerative agriculture, reforestation, distillation, and testing of their powerful, pristine essential oils and wellness products.
Young Living's conservation initiatives around the world vary, but they all serve to bring about meaningful and lasting change in the natural environment. Here are some examples of what Young Living is doing at each of their farms:
The St. Maries Lavender Farm and Distillery in St. Maries, Idaho, implements waste recycling and water circulation. Processed plant material is composted and reused, and floral water—or hydrosol—is recycled and serves as dust control on the farm's interior roads.
The Kona Sandalwood Reforestation Project in Big Island, Hawaii, occupies one of the rarest ecosystems in the world. Ten miles of fencing and over 15 miles of fire breaks were built to protect the sandalwood forest from fires. The facility also sources part of its electricity from 60 solar roof panels.
The Young Living Lavender Farm & Distillery in Mona, Utah, designed a unique water recirculation system to conserve, on average, 260 million gallons of water each year. The farm also serves as a waystation for the at-risk monarch butterflies, where they can rest and feed during their migration.
The Highland Flats Tree Farm and Distillery in Naples, Idaho, practices no-till, regenerative farming in an effort to cultivate the highest-quality conifer trees possible and protect the planet. The farm crew uses all leftover plant material from distillation to mulch the fields and improve the soil.
The Simiane-la-Rotonde Lavender Farm and Distillery in Provence, France, has incorporated safe and sustainable beekeeping practices such as keeping their diet sugar free and leaving more than half their honey, so they always have food for the winter. The team also carefully removes the bees with bee brushes installed on the equipment, so the insects aren't harmed by the tractors at harvest time.
"While taking care of the planet, we look for ways humans and nature can thrive together. We collaborate with local partners to empower communities using sustainable methods that respect nature," said Prasad Gankanda, COO. "This approach is embedded in our work, setting goals to help our partners utilize green materials, reduce waste, educate young people about sustainability and agriculture, and overall create planet-positive communities."
Recycling and reusing resources is an integral part of each of Young Living's farm operations, earning the company a Green Business Award for waste and recycling. The company hopes their practices can set an example, not only for the industry, but for individuals. Sustainability practices aren't always accessible for everyone, so Young Living plays its part in providing the communities where their farms operate with the support they need to help protect our planet.
Additionally, Young Living customers will also be helping the planet. As of this February, the company partnered with Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) to implement new shipping boxes. The new boxes are more environmentally friendly, durable, and fun with colorable, nature-inspired designs.
If you would like to learn more about the efforts that Young Living is making to invest in our planet, you can explore our farms page. Also, we invite you to plan your next adventure at one of our many farm locations and experience the source of our authentic essential oils firsthand by booking a tour.
About Young Living Essential Oils
Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest-quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment. This guiding principle helps Young Living protect the planet and provide authentic products that its Brand Partners and Customers can feel confident using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—sourced from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and other trusted suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle, but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global Brand Partners to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with the Young Living values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.