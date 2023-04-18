Support Local Journalism

Young Living Essential Oils, the world leader in premium essential oils and wellness products, celebrates Earth Day by sharing how their farms invest in our planet by practicing regenerative agriculture, supporting wildlife conservation, and aiding local communities' environments.

LEHI, Utah, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Young Living Essential Oils is celebrating Earth Day by showcasing how their farms invest in the planet. They will be highlighting their eco-friendly practices and how their farms stand apart in the essential oils industry and embody their Seed to Seal® standards for conservation, regenerative agriculture, reforestation, distillation, and testing of their powerful, pristine essential oils and wellness products.


