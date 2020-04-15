LEHI, Utah, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living, the global leader in essential oils, is launching an employee-focused initiative to not only hire new workers, but also keep all employees safe, healthy and happy during the global coronavirus crisis.
Young Living is continuing to recruit approximately 250 temporary employees to work at its distribution center as it responds to increased demand. The center is located in Spanish Fork, and role responsibilities include preparing products and fulfilling customer orders for shipment. The temporary work is expected to last two to eight weeks and employees will be paid $12 to $15 per hour, depending on the shift.
In addition to hiring new workers, Young Living is supporting current employees with a multi-pronged approach:
- Remote, flexible work
- Implemented an emergency leave bank to provide flexible leave to employees impacted by the pandemic
- Extended PTO policy to include emergency paid leave
- Added new work-from-home and social distancing policies, guidelines and resources
- Provided essential equipment, such as 300 laptops and headsets to all Utah-based Member Services call center staff
- Provided employee training on remote work productivity and wellness as well as manager training for managing a remote workforce
- Mental and physical health
- Continued regular on-site gym classes by offering them virtually over video conference. Some classes include yoga, weight training, pilates and kids fitness.
- Provided online resources with homework help for kids, and enhanced resources for people to have access to therapy and counseling services
- Provided American Fork Member Services staff with free lunches for a week
- Activated employees across the business to sew thousands of masks for use by workers in the company's Spanish Fork warehouse. To-date, 2,000 fabric masks have been sewn, with additional masks being donated to local community organizations.
- Leading by example
- Members and leadership personally donated money to provide lunch for warehouse employees. Donations exceeded the $10,000 goal and the excess was given to those employees to assist with food and childcare.
- Staying connected
- Launched the YL Alert app to keep U.S. employees informed in real time about crucial news. Employees are notified immediately as company news is posted. The app also features CDC news, FAQs, emergency contact info and helpful tips.
- Creating video content from executives and leaders to update employees on the status of the business and hosting bi-weekly updates
- Holding weekly virtual themed "Happy Hour" chats where employees and their families can get involved in activities and contests
- Provided a comprehensive employee intranet with daily updates providing resources for employees and their families
"Our employees play a crucial role in our business and the wider community, and keeping them safe and healthy is our top priority," said Jared Turner, president and COO at Young Living. "We are lucky to have such dedicated employees and also to be able to offer additional positions to those in the community who may be out of work during this crisis. We will continue to ensure current and future employees are taken care of as we tackle this crisis together."
To learn more about Young Living's temporary positions, please contact Elwood Staffing at 801-798-0052.
About Young Living Essential Oils
Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest-quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment, which involves three critical pillars: Sourcing, Science, and Standards. These guiding principles help Young Living protect the planet and provide pure, authentic products that its members can feel confident about using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—which all come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and Seed to Seal-certified suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global members to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.