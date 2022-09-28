Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Leading essential oils and essential oil-based product provider Young Living now holds the greatest number of essential oil production patents in the global direct sales industry. To mark this accomplishment, the company has launched an updated Science is in Our Nature web page with the purpose of providing educational information about its patents and innovations.

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Young Living, the world leader in essential oils and essential oil-infused products, has set a new world record: The company has now been issued 17 essential oil production patents in utility and design by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office — more than any other direct sales company in the world.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.