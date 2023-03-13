Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Young Living Essential Oils is highlighting its dedication to sustainability with new shipping materials that are more environmentally friendly, durable, and fun with colorable, nature-inspired designs sure to entertain children for hours.

LEHI, Utah, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Young Living Essential Oils has launched a new line of shipping materials for its products that are more environmentally friendly and make recycling a family affair. The refreshed boxes, bags, and tubes are 100 percent recyclable, offer more durability, and come printed with fun patterns to encourage children to color the panels and repurpose boxes into a personal masterpiece.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.