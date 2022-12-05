Support Local Journalism

Young Living, the world leader of essential oils and oil-infused products, announced the release of two new essential oil diffusers: the Duet Diffuser and Sprout the Puppy™ Diffuser. The Duet allows a concentrated, mess-free diffusion, while Sprout the Puppy provides a cute, customizable companion for little ones, making these new additions a good fit for any oil user.

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just in time for the holidays, premier essential oil company Young Living is releasing two new, limited-edition essential oil diffusers. The Duet Diffuser and Sprout the Puppy™ Diffuser utilize innovative technologies to provide two perfect diffusing options for users of any age.


