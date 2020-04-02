LEHI, Utah, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living, the global leader in essential oils, today announced its community support efforts in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading with a donation of $233,767 to Meals on Wheels. Young Living's donations and programs were created to help those individuals who are most vulnerable and facing significant challenges within our community.
Meals on Wheels delivers healthy food to the homes of senior citizens, a service needed now more than ever. Young Living donated one percent of all North American proceeds from the Thieves product line through the month of March 2020 to Meals on Wheels. The total donation was given directly to the Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund, which benefits the program in both the U.S. and Canada. This fund will focus on supporting efforts to replenish the supply of food for the program, subsidizing additional transportation, enabling the implementation of telephone reassurance to connect with isolated seniors and other initiatives caring for seniors in need.
"We are tremendously grateful to Young Living for supporting our critical effort to ensure homebound seniors continue to receive the nutritious meals they need amid this national crisis," said Ellie Hollander, president and CEO, Meals on Wheels America. "This significant donation provides certainty for Meals on Wheels during this uncertain time and a vital lifeline on which vulnerable older adults rely."
In addition to this significant donation, the company has embarked on a number of other community-focused initiatives, with others on the horizon. These include:
Food Donations
The D. Gary Young Young Living Foundation donated 1,728 boxes of Gary's True Grit® Einkorn Flakes Cereal to The Cereal Project, which were distributed via the Jordan Education Foundation Central Principals Pantry to aid local school children and families.
The company donated over 400lbs. of food to the Utah Food Bank after it temporarily closed the on-site café in the Lehi office.
Baby Care Donations
The company is working with Baby2Baby to fulfill needs for baby essentials and personal care items in family resource centers, homeless shelters, health clinics and head start centers across the nation. To date, Young Living has donated 500 packs of Seedlings Baby Wipes, 500 bars of soap and 500 packages of Thieves Toothpaste. In addition, the company donated 500 packs of its Seedlings Baby Wipes to the Silicon Slopes Serves, which will benefit the One Utah Child Care program.
Face Mask Fabrication
Upon hearing the need for fabric face masks, the company activated employees across the business to sew thousands of masks for use by workers in the company's Spanish Fork warehouse. To-date, 2,000 fabric masks have been sewn, with additional masks being donated to local community organizations.
Young Living employees have also leveraged its 3D printers at its Lehi office to create masks for local entities in Salt Lake and Utah Counties. An initial run of 30 masks will be donated to the Utah County Sheriff's Department.
"It's been heartwarming to see the resourceful and creative ways that organizations have answered the call to service during this worldwide crisis, and Young Living is honored to do the same," said Jared Turner, president and COO at Young Living. "Thanks to our members, customers and employees, our business is strong, and we are able to leverage our talent and resources to fill several needs that will serve our community — from seniors to small businesses to first responders."
