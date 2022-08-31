A new study by researchers at The Franklin Health Research Center has found that consuming 2 oz of Young Living Essential Oils NingXia Red daily significantly boosts overall health in areas such as sleep, cognitive wellbeing, physical function, and immune health.
LEHI, Utah, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new study finds that consuming 2 oz of Young Living Essential Oils NingXia Red daily significantly boosts overall health in areas such as sleep, cognitive wellbeing, physical function, and immune health.
As one of the nation's leading clinical research sites for natural-product evaluation, researchers at The Franklin Health Research Center conducted a randomized clinical trial in the United States at the end of 2020 to evaluate the effects of NingXia Red on multiple health outcomes. 160 healthy adults between the ages of 18-65 were randomized to either a treatment or a control group, with data being collected at the baseline, on day 30, and on day 60 of the study. Each health outcome was measured using multiple clinically and statistically validated instruments that allow for self-reporting of signs and symptoms reflective of overall health status.
Data collected from the treatment group reported on day 60 revealed improved sleep patterns, increased time asleep by an average of 21 minutes, and a decrease in time of falling asleep by an average of 6 minutes when compared to the control group. As a result of improved sleep quality, NingXia Red drinkers also experienced an average of a 37.9% increase in productivity*. In addition, the study was also clinically shown to reduce daily stress by 23% and improve mental wellbeing*. These effects are much larger in women than in men, and more prevalent in adults aged 20-49 as compared to adults aged 50-65.
Compared to the control group, those who consumed NingXia Red were shown to significantly increase physical energy levels by 34.5% and reduce physical limitations by 36%*. Physical limitations due to inflammation, physical function, mental wellbeing, and energy levels were measured by the body's inability to achieve daily physical tasks such as carrying groceries, using stairs, and taking walks. NingXia Red drinkers also averaged a 27% reduction in somatic symptom scores, which reflects improvement in gastrointestinal health, sleep quality, headaches, and respiratory function*. Those who did not consume NingXia Red were more than 5x more likely to develop moderate to severe respiratory symptoms than the NingXia Red group.
Richard Carlson, PhD, Executive Director of Research at Young Living, said: "The results of the NingXia Red study conducted by The Franklin Health Research Center shows the impact this product can have to improve people's quality of life."
The researchers also acknowledge that this study was conducted during a pandemic. Factors of global stress are known to influence sleep quality, stress levels, and mental wellbeing. The study still identified considerable increases in the overall outcomes during this time, which indicates that the potential impact of NingXia Red on sleep, mental, and physical wellbeing can, under non-pandemic circumstances, be even greater than documented.
The study is deemed to be a success as reported health outcomes are not routinely evaluated as part of an antioxidant clinical research study. Data uncovered significant health benefits associated with continuous use of the high-quality antioxidant beverage containing a proprietary blend of superfruits and orange, lemon, and tangerine essential oils. Researchers conclude the effects of NingXia Red across multiple bodily functions including mental wellbeing are significant. The investigator-initiated study was commissioned by Young Living Essential Oils, but the final decision on content was exclusively retained by the authors. This study has been authorized by an independent ethics review board and registered on clinicaltrials.gov.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
About Young Living Essential Oils
Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest-quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment, which involves three critical pillars: Sourcing, Science, and Standards. These guiding principles help Young Living protect the planet and provide pure, authentic products that its members can feel confident about using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—which all come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and Seed to Seal-certified suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global members to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.
