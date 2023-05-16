Support Local Journalism

To celebrate World Bee Day on May 20, Young Living Essential Oils announces second-year plans for its research project on the pollination relationship between lavender and bees. The effort expands on a previous study and reflects Young Living's ongoing commitment to pollinator conservation and natural farming methods across the company's farms and facilities around the world.

LEHI, Utah, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ahead of World Bee Day on May 20, Young Living, the world's leading provider of essential oils and oil-infused wellness products, announces new research project that expands upon its pioneering bee research project.


