...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
For the Little Bear River...including Paradise...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 345 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3 AM MDT Monday the stage was 9.0 feet.
- The Little Bear River at Paradise has crested for the night
and is decreasing in stage. Another increase in stage is
expected this afternoon.
- Forecast...The Little Bear River at Paradise will continue to
see increases in stage each evening to above flood stage
through at least Thursday night. The current peak stage is
expected to reach 9.94 feet Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the Little Bear
River below Hyrum Dam to Cutler Reservoir to exceed safe channel
capacity. As a result, minor flooding is possible in these areas.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Young Living Scientists Launch New Monarch Butterfly and Milkweed Research Project
In conjunction with National Start Seeing Monarchs Day on May 6, Young Living announces the launch of new monarch butterfly and milkweed research project. The effort comes after a longstanding dedication to pollinator conservation across the company's farms and facilities.
LEHI, Utah, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Young Living, the world's leading provider of essential oils and oil-infused wellness products, announces a new research project on the relationship between the milkweed plant and monarch butterflies. The study will be conducted by Young Living Sr. Scientist Tyler Wilson and Young Living Research Scientist Emma Andrews, with additional help from Utah Valley University intern Samantha Ingram.
This project will take place at the Young Living Lavender Farm and Distillery in Mona, Utah, and the Skyrider Wilderness Ranch in Tabiona, Utah. Researchers will investigate the chemical profiles of different populations of showy milkweed (Asclepias speciosa), a key species monarch caterpillars depend on in the Intermountain Region. The launch of the research project is announced in conjunction with National Start Seeing Monarchs Day, a date dedicated to raising awareness and preventing this at-risk species from being added to the endangered species list.
"As stewards of the earth, we work to achieve our ambitious conservation, preservation, and restoration goals," said Wilson. "We hope that the findings from our dedicated team of scientists will aid the larger scientific community in further conservation of the monarch butterfly."
This new project will examine the different cardiac glycosides, or cardenolides, in milkweed, the pollinator's source of food and protection from predators. Throughout the monarch migration, one of the project team members will collect data at one of the research locations. This data collection will include noting the number of butterflies, counting the number of eggs and larvae on the leaves, and taking leaf samples to determine cardenolide profiles. In the past, Young Living's efforts focused on butterfly conservation, with Young Living's farm teams implementing a program to plant milkweed at its farms and facilities across the country.
As summer nears and the butterflies begin to arrive, Young Living invites families to join in the excitement through educational tours at the Mona farm. Guests will learn more about pollinators, their ecosystems, and how they can grow a monarch waystation at home. A free downloadable kit with educational activities for children will be available in the coming months to extend the fun.
"We're always looking for ways to further connect people with nature," said Wilson. "The farm tour and at-home activities create a unique full-circle experience and are a great way to make protecting our planet more accessible to children. We hope this will begin a lifelong respect for the earth and the creatures that inhabit it."
About Young Living Essential Oils
Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest-quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment. This guiding principle helps Young Living protect the planet and provide authentic products that its Brand Partners and Customers can feel confident using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—sourced from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and other trusted suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle, but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global Brand Partners to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with the Young Living values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.
