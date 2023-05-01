Support Local Journalism

In conjunction with National Start Seeing Monarchs Day on May 6, Young Living announces the launch of new monarch butterfly and milkweed research project. The effort comes after a longstanding dedication to pollinator conservation across the company's farms and facilities.

LEHI, Utah, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Young Living, the world's leading provider of essential oils and oil-infused wellness products, announces a new research project on the relationship between the milkweed plant and monarch butterflies. The study will be conducted by Young Living Sr. Scientist Tyler Wilson and Young Living Research Scientist Emma Andrews, with additional help from Utah Valley University intern Samantha Ingram.


