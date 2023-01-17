With Valentine's Day just around the corner, market leader Young Living Essential Oils shares its best gifts to create a romantic and sensual Valentine's Day for him, for her, and for couples to experience together. From floral and woodsy essential oil blends to nourishing lotions, Young Living's products will create the perfect ambiance.
LEHI, Utah, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Young Living Essential Oils, the world leader in premium essential oils and oil-infused products, has the perfect gifts for this Valentine's Day, whether they're for him, for her, or for couples to enjoy together.
For couples: The Young Living Sensation line is the perfect gift set for couples to use together to create a romantic and intimate day. Sensation™ essential oil blend contains Coriander, Ylang Ylang, Bergamot, Jasmine, and Geranium essential oils, and the aroma is made to amplify new heights of self-expression and awareness. This romantic blend is also featured in a massage oil for a relaxing couple's massage, as well as a hand and body lotion and a bath and shower gel.
For pairs who enjoy cooking together, the Vitality Culinary Kit contains bowls and utensils, along with six of Young Living's most popular Vitality™ oils to add flavor to any recipe. This kit will pair perfectly with the book Baking & Cooking with Einkorn, which contains new ideas for nutritious meals and baked goods made with einkorn flour.
"We always love seeing how our products bring people together," says Lyndi Smith, Chief Marketing Officer at Young Living. "Valentine's Day is perfect for showcasing how our oils and products expand beyond individual use and can create a shared experience with a partner in a fun, romantic way."
Essential oils: As the world leader in essential oils, Young Living has several oils that are perfect for setting the mood on Valentine's Day. Goldenrod essential oil aroma is said to create an intimate atmosphere, while the floral aroma of Rose essential oil will outlast the scent of any flower. Ylang Ylang oil is also known for its romantic appeal.
"Essential oils are perfect for Valentine's Day," says Smith. "They create the ideal atmosphere, and they can be used in so many ways to enhance your most essential relationships long after the holiday has passed."
About Young Living Essential Oils
Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest-quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment. This guiding principle helps Young Living protect the planet and provide authentic products that its Brand Partners and Customers can feel confident using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—sourced from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and other trusted suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle, but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global Brand Partners to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with the Young Living values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.
