Young Living, the industry leader in essential oils and oil-infused products, celebrates the sixth annual International Essential Oils Day by encouraging oil users to practice self-care with its proprietary Raindrop Technique.
LEHI, Utah, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On July 11, Young Living, the world leader in the essential oils industry, celebrates the power and benefits essential oils provide to humanity by highlighting its Raindrop Technique on the sixth-annual International Essential Oils Day.
Almost 30 years ago, Young Living helped kindle the modern essential oils movement and has since nurtured a global community by embracing natural health and wellness. This celebration among Young Living's employees, brand partners, and essential oil enthusiasts around the world reflects the company's mission to support individual paths to whole-life wellness and the importance of clean, natural living.
"International Essential Oils Day is an opportunity to reflect on what first drew us all to essential oils," said Tamara Packer, Director of Education at Young Living. "Today, Young Living encourages its community of health-conscious dreamers and achievers to share their experiences. For those who've never experienced the power of essential oils, now is the perfect time to get started."
In honor of International Essential Oils Day, Young Living encourages people to treat themselves with its proprietary Raindrop Technique massage method. First developed by D. Gary Young in 1989, the Raindrop Technique combines unique, targeted massage and energy approaches with premium, authentic essential oils for a deeply harmonizing, rejuvenating, and relaxing experience.
This unique technique utilizes one of Young Living's most popular essential oil collections, a bundle of seven essential oils and two essential oil blends. The collection is available for purchase on the Young Living website. Users begin at their feet and move up along the spine with a roll-and-release method. Essential oils are applied in a specific order to target key reflex areas and cultivate harmony within the body.
"The Raindrop Technique's rejuvenating properties are the perfect way to calm and center yourself," said Packer. "Everyone will experience the Raindrop Technique bodywork differently, depending on their body. Recipients may experience fatigue, increased energy, emotional release, or other short-term effects. We wanted to provide everyone with a wellness-focused method of self-care for winding down and recentering with nature's living energy."
The Massage Bar, located at Young Living Headquarters in Lehi, UT offers the Raindrop Technique as a service. While a massage from a licensed practitioner is always preferred, users can also practice the technique at home by following this official tutorial from Young Living.
About Young Living Essential Oils
Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest-quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment. This guiding principle helps Young Living protect the planet and provide authentic products that its Brand Partners and Customers can feel confident using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—sourced from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and other trusted suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle, but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global Brand Partners to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with the Young Living values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.