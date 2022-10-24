Support Local Journalism

Young Living Essential Oils has won Platinum Viddy and dotCOMM awards for its video reflecting the beauty and mission of Skyrider Ranch, a 17,000-acre wilderness oasis dedicated to wildlife protection and conservation. The ranch plays an important role in Young Living's sustainability efforts and the farming of einkorn for many Young Living products.

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Young Living Essential Oils is pleased to announce that the "Skyrider Ranch - Loyal To The Wild" video, produced by Young Living's creative team, won both the 2022 Platinum Viddy Award and the 2022 Platinum dotCOMM Award.

