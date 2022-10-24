Young Living Essential Oils has won Platinum Viddy and dotCOMM awards for its video reflecting the beauty and mission of Skyrider Ranch, a 17,000-acre wilderness oasis dedicated to wildlife protection and conservation. The ranch plays an important role in Young Living's sustainability efforts and the farming of einkorn for many Young Living products.
The video, which showcases Skyrider Ranch's General Manager Skyler Olson and his horse, Hagen, calls attention to the mission of remaining "loyal to the wild," a phrase that reflects the ranch's spirit of sustainability and conservation. Its powerful cinematic approach and raspy narration carefully capture the wonder and vastness of the great outdoors—all 17,000 acres of natural habitat.
Originally founded as the Videographer Awards in Dallas, Texas, in 1995, the Viddy Awards is one of the largest competitions in the history of film and video with a mission to recognize talent in all aspects of video production. Young Living won in the non-broadcast category for short-form web video under three minutes.
The dotCOMM Awards is an international competition honoring excellence in web creativity and digital communication. Young Living's "Skyrider Ranch - Loyal To The Wild" video won the Platinum Award in the contest.
"I am honored to have been a part of sharing the Skyrider Ranch story," said Skyler Olson. "The process of creating the video was truly astounding. We went from ascending the ridges of the ranch at 4AM each morning to capture the best sunrise light possible to herding buffalo in the evening under the colors of the sunset. The video perfectly captures the spirit of Skyrider."
Located in Tabiona, Utah, in the foothills of the Uinta Mountains, Skyrider Ranch is made up of more than 17,000 acres of piñon pine forests, mountain peaks, and part of the Duchesne River. The wilderness ranch plays an important role as a protected wildlife habitat for species such as bighorn sheep, elk, and bison. It also serves as sustainable farmland for einkorn, an ancient grain used in many products sold by Young Living.
To learn more about the causes and initiatives to which Young Living contributes, visit The D. Gary Young, Young Living Foundation's website or listen to Skyler Olson speak more about Skyrider Ranch and how bison play a role in the growing of einkorn on The YL Drop podcast.
About Young Living Essential Oils
Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest-quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment. This guiding principle helps Young Living protect the planet and provide authentic products that its Brand Partners and Customers can feel confident using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—sourced from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and other trusted suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle, but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global Brand Partners to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with the Young Living values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.
