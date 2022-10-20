Feather the Owl diffuser differs from other children's diffusers with its built-in, all-in-one dream suite of night light, humidifier, white-noise machine, and aroma diffuser. Easy-touch controls let parents and children quickly and quietly adjust the light and power modes.
"We're very excited and honored for our Feather the Owl diffuser to be recognized as a great solution for parents—especially if they have trouble getting the little ones to sleep through the night," said Heidi Patzold, Executive Director of Portfolio Management at Young Living. "We've designed this diffuser to provide parents and children with a wide array of options to create their own personal sound and scent-scape for perfect bedtime ambience."
Feather the Owl features ten different light modes, as well as five different sounds, making each diffuser a customizable wind-down experience. And while the diffuser comes with a complementary calming Lavender essential oil, parents can pick from any of the Young Living KidScents essential oils to create their very own customized sleeping environment.
"Our team put together an amazing product for families," Patzold said. "We couldn't be more thrilled that they're getting this recognition for a product we all truly believe in!"
Click here to order your own Feather the Owl Diffuser, and see the full list of Good Housekeeping 2022 Parenting Awards here.
About Young Living Essential Oils
Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest-quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment. This guiding principle helps Young Living protect the planet and provide authentic products that its Brand Partners and Customers can feel confident using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—sourced from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and other trusted suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle, but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global Brand Partners to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with the Young Living values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.