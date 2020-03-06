Younique celebrates International Women's Day with a donation to The Younique Foundation.

LEHI, Utah, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Younique, maker of cosmetics and the first direct sales company to pioneer the social media-based business model, is excited to celebrate International Women's Day by donating 10% of total profits from the sale of its products for three days (Sunday, March 8, 2020, through Tuesday, March 10, 2020) to its charity of choice, The Younique Foundation. During the same three-day period, they will also run a Steals & Deals promotion for a 30% discount on select favorites including top-selling MOODSTRUCK EPIC mascara in black waterproof, STIFF UPPER LIP Lip Stain in various shades and all five of their signature scents.
"Since the very beginning, our company was founded with one purpose which is to support The Younique Foundation to help inspire hope and healing in women who are survivors of child sexual abuse," said Younique Co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer Melanie Huscroft. "Younique offers women the opportunity to look and feel great while they advance our brand mission to uplift, empower, validate, and ultimately build self-esteem in women around the world."
The Younique Foundation was founded by Shelaine and Derek Maxfield, who began a global mission after seeing a dire need of assistance for survivors of child sexual abuse. The organization also seeks to raise awareness about the epidemic that 1 in 5 children will be sexually abused before reaching the age of 18.
"We are thrilled that The Younique Foundation has helped more than 3,000 survivors begin their healing journey. We have hosted over 150 four-day haven retreats specifically designed for adult female survivors of child sexual abuse," said Shelaine Maxfield, co-founder and president of The Younique Foundation. "We will continue to raise awareness about this silent epidemic, and work to help women on their path to healing."
At The Haven Retreat, participants are treated as guests at a beautiful remote retreat where licensed mental health clinicians oversee the four-day program. Classes are offered in a supportive community with other survivors, with topics such as overcoming shame, practicing mindfulness, and developing a healthy body image. Yoga and Muay Thai are also offered to help survivors reconnect with their bodies. The retreat is fully funded through donations to The Younique Foundation, and attendance is 100% free to participants, including lodging and meals.
The Younique Foundation offers a variety of healing resources for survivors, including 39 peer-led support groups across the globe and online education. It is accepting applications to The Haven Retreat locations in both Utah and Georgia. Women interested in attending The Haven Retreat may sign up directly at www.youniquefoundation.org.
Younique Products are available for purchase from a Younique Presenter or online at www.youniqueproducts.com.
ABOUT YOUNIQUE
Real beauty reigns supreme at makeup purveyor Younique. Since its inception in 2012, Younique has developed new products and updated existing offerings, taking inspiration from the latest fashion trends and industry innovations—but always with its Younique Presenters and their customers in mind. Younique is the first direct sales company to pioneer the social media-based business model. Founded by brother-sister team Derek Maxfield and Melanie Huscroft, Younique offers women the opportunity to look and feel great while helping advance the brand's mission to uplift, empower, validate, and ultimately build self-esteem in women around the world. Find us on social media at Facebook.com/youniqueproducts and on Instagram @younique_corporate.
ABOUT THE YOUNIQUE FOUNDATION
The Younique Foundation began in 2015. Retreat and support services are offered to adult female survivors of child sexual abuse. Coping skills, peer-led support groups, and education resources are available. The Younique Foundation is a public 501(c)(3) nonprofit that depends greatly on the generosity of the public. For more information, please visit YouniqueFoundation.org or DefendInnocence.org.