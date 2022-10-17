YouScience logo (PRNewsfoto/YouScience)

YouScience logo (PRNewsfoto/YouScience)

 By YouScience

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Addition of NC3T's product suite, expertise, and services further enhances YouScience's ability to support intentional, individual success for students

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YouScience, the leading college and career readiness company, announced today the acquisition of the National Center for College and Career Transitions (NC3T). NC3T helps schools and districts develop strategies around career-connected learning and equips schools and educators with the necessary tools to efficiently manage career-related activities and work-based learning (WBL) programs that let every student benefit from career-connected learning outside of the classroom.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.