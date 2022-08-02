YouScience logo (PRNewsfoto/YouScience)

 By YouScience

Highlights a growing society-wide education challenge and its impact on students, the future workforce, and employers, and offers solutions critical to curbing systemic disparities

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YouScience, the leading student engagement platform that leverages data science to improve student success and bridge the divide between education and careers, today released a new perspective paper, "Solving Education's Relevance Gap." The paper is a call to action for educational institutions, businesses, families, students, and community leaders to analyze the state of student engagement and work together to shift educational approaches to better meet student's needs. If communities take advantage of opportunities to close the relevance gap, students can move from disengaged to motivated, with a deeper understanding of their own natural talents and their potential for fulfilling, long-term, in-demand careers.

