Enabling students to quantify their skills with industry-recognized certifications helps address the ongoing skill and labor gap in the United States
AMERICAN FORK, Utah, July 12, 2023/PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YouScience®, the leading technology provider dedicated to closing the growing skills gap between students and employers, is proud to announce that it has administered over 1 million certification exams to high school students across the U.S., during the 2022-23 academic year. With industry-recognized certifications, students can demonstrate and quantify their skills to share with future employers. This significant milestone illustrates the company's commitment to bridging the skill and labor gap in the United States and equipping the future workforce with essential industry skills.
The nation faces a critical challenge in matching available jobs with skilled workers. As industries evolve and technology advances at a rapid pace, traditional education systems struggle to keep up with the changing demands of the labor market. Recognizing this pressing issue, YouScience has developed a comprehensive solution to empower high school students and ensure they possess the necessary skills for success in the workforce.
With its innovative platform, YouScience® Brightpath, the company offers students an opportunity to explore their aptitudes, interests, and strengths, providing them with valuable insights into potential career paths. The platform utilizes a unique combination of aptitude testing and career discovery tools, enabling students to identify and align their natural abilities with the skills required in various industries.
To address the skill and labor gap further, YouScience collaborates with industry experts to develop rigorous certification programs that validate students' competencies in specific fields using the YouScience® Industry Certifications. These certifications provide a tangible demonstration of proficiency and equip students with a competitive advantage in the job market. They also cover various industries, including technology, healthcare, manufacturing, finance, and more, ensuring students have access to diverse career opportunities.
Key takeaways of YouScience® Industry Certifications:
Over 1 million industry-recognized exams have been administered to high school students during the 2022-23 academic year.
43 states, 848 districts, and 1,635 schools across the United States participated in these exams.
"Administering 1 million industry-recognized exams is a great achievement," said Edson Barton, CEO of YouScience. "This is a testament to our commitment to equipping the next generation with the skills they need to thrive in the workforce. We believe that by bridging the gap between education and industry, we can create a brighter future for both students and employers."
YouScience's impact extends beyond individual students, as it plays a vital role in building a stronger economy by addressing the skill shortage across various industries. By fostering partnerships with educational institutions, employers, and policymakers, YouScience aims to amplify its efforts and scale its impact, ultimately driving economic growth and prosperity.
About YouScience
YouScience® is the leading technology provider dedicated to solving the skills and exposure gap crisis for students and employers. Its end-to-end platform, YouScience® Brightpath, connects education with career applications designed to help students unlock their potential for future pathways. YouScience leverages proven research, artificial intelligence, and industry input to help individuals identify their aptitudes, validate their skills and knowledge, and get matched with real-world educational and career pathways in high-demand occupations. YouScience is the preferred choice of individuals, parents, educators, and counselors to guide and support educational and career pathways, currently serving more than 7,000 educational institutions and millions of users nationwide.
