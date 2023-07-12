Support Local Journalism

Enabling students to quantify their skills with industry-recognized certifications helps address the ongoing skill and labor gap in the United States

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YouScience®, the leading technology provider dedicated to closing the growing skills gap between students and employers, is proud to announce that it has administered over 1 million certification exams to high school students across the U.S., during the 2022-23 academic year. With industry-recognized certifications, students can demonstrate and quantify their skills to share with future employers. This significant milestone illustrates the company's commitment to bridging the skill and labor gap in the United States and equipping the future workforce with essential industry skills.


