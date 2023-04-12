youscience-official-logo (PRNewsfoto/YouScience)

New aptitude career matching solution connects businesses with students who have proven aptitudes to be successful in their company's high demand roles

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, YouScience®, the leading technology provider dedicated to closing the growing skills gap between students and employers, unveiled Employer Spotlight, an AI-driven aptitude career matching solution transforming how employers source ideal candidates. By matching a student's unique strengths, interests and qualifications to in-demand career fields, employers can find talent best suited for roles at their organizations.


