YouScience logo (PRNewsfoto/YouScience)

YouScience logo (PRNewsfoto/YouScience)

 By YouScience

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Findings highlight role of family and friends in student decision-making; regular guidance from educators positively impacts graduate confidence; and the identification of personal aptitudes has potential to generate greater student engagement and focus

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YouScience, the leading college and career readiness company, today released the findings of its new national student survey, Post-Graduation Readiness Report, which indicates that most high school graduates (75%) do not feel prepared to make college or career decisions after graduation. The national online survey polled more than 500 students from the 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 high school graduation classes.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.