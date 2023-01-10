youscience-official-logo (PRNewsfoto/YouScience)

youscience-official-logo (PRNewsfoto/YouScience)

 By YouScience

Findings highlight greater exposure to college and career options for male students and feelings of uncertainty among female students about their future

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YouScience, the leading college and career readiness company, today released part two of its national student survey, Post-Graduation Readiness Report Part II, with additional findings focused on disparities between male and female high school graduates. While part I of the report revealed that almost all high school graduates (75 percent) do not feel prepared to make college or career decisions after graduation, today's newest findings reveal imbalances between male and female graduates in relation to college and career readiness. The national online survey polled more than 500 male and female high school graduates from the classes of 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.


