 By YouScience

Data from more than 225,000 female middle and high school students across the nation shows high aptitude for careers in STEM fields, but limited interest due to exposure gaps

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YouScience®, the leading technology provider dedicated to closing the growing skills gap between students and employers, today released the 2023 Female Student and STEM Career Exposure Gap Report. The findings reveal that female middle and high school students have a high aptitude fit with, but low interest in, STEM careers, such as technology, manufacturing, and architecture, among others.


