PARK CITY, Utah, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elan Growth Partners, LLC ("Elan" or the "Firm") announced the appointment of Zach Oseran as Principal, expanding its investment team and broadening the Firm's geographic reach. Mr. Oseran will initially be based in Northern California, a new geographic region for Elan, and his primary responsibilities will be identifying, analyzing and executing investment opportunities, and supporting portfolio company investments.  Mr. Oseran previously was an investor with NextWorld Evergreen, a leading consumer-focused growth equity fund based in San Francisco, California.  Prior to NextWorld Evergreen, Mr. Oseran was with Helen of Troy, a global consumer goods company, in roles spanning Corporate Development, M&A and Finance.


