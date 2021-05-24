SALT LAKE CITY, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zhou Nutrition, where greatness by nature is more than a tagline, is debuting five gummy supplements to support mind and body at Target.com. Curated specifically for Target guests, the line features science-backed formulations in delicious chews that are designed to support people's health and wellness as they shift gears from pandemic lockdowns to post-pandemic routines.
The Zhou line is made with clean, nature-inspired formulas backed by science. All of the supplements are made with ingredients that have been lab-verified for purity. It includes:
- Hairfluence Gummies -- crafted for luscious locks with biotin, vitamin C and vitamin E, this popular formula is now available in gummy form
- Screen Eyes Gummies -- lutein and marigold extract designed to support retinal health using our blue light formula
- Collagen Peptides Gummies -- support younger-looking skin and bone health with 19 essential amino acids
- D3 + K2 Gummies -- get more D3 when you need it. Our formula includes the sunshine vitamin and vitamin K2 to maximize the benefits
- Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies -- health-promoting probiotics and enzymes that may support digestive health
They will be added to the two popular Zhou immune support products currently available at Target.com:
- Vitamin C+ gummies -- made with a Vitamin C+ Immune Complex that includes citrus bioflavonoids and rose hips for extra antioxidant support
- Elder-Mune gummies -- made from elderberry extract, combined with vitamin C and zinc for added immune support
Zhou aims to make it simple to add supplements to our regular diets with science-backed formulations that are clean and nature inspired. Zhou is on a mission to ensure that anyone can supplement their nutrition with confidence and ease.
"We're committed to making wellness easy to achieve whether it's getting focused for work, calm before bedtime, or supported during seasonal changes. This super-focused selection at Target.com is designed to make people more confident when they choose to add Zhou to their daily routines," says Max Willis, Chief Innovation and Science Officer, Zhou Nutrition.
Zhou, whose tagline is "greatness by nature," has turned its attention to reducing its impact on the planet. This year, the company introduced PCR recycled bottles, removed the cotton packing, and uses 100% recycled materials in all mailers and packing fillers.
These innovative products join Zhou Nutrition's collection of high-quality, lab-verified supplements in natural and specialty food stores and grocers nationwide. Find the entire line at http://www.zhounutrition.com or connect with Zhou on social: @Zhou_Nutrition on Instagram; ZhouNutrition on Facebook; @ZhouNutrition on Twitter.
ABOUT ZHOU: Based in Salt Lake City, Utah and taking cues from the beautiful surroundings there, Zhou Nutrition believes that everyone is inherently great by nature. Our formulas blend ancient wisdom with modern research so you can trust that every Zhou product is both time-tested and scientifically sound. Our products are clean, high quality, lab verified, and formulated for your goals. By offering highly effective nutritional supplementation, we strive to support your whole being – mind, body, and soul. As a company, we treat our customers like family and create a work environment that values relationships.
