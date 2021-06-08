SALT LAKE CITY, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zhou Nutrition, where greatness by nature is more than a tagline, is debuting seven supplements at Walmart curated specifically to help people manage their health and wellness as they shift gears from pandemic lockdowns to post-pandemic routines.
Each supplement in the line addresses a challenge that people are facing now as they make a shift back to in-person work and social situations, including occasional stress, mental focus and sexual health and wellness.
The Zhou line is made with clean, nature-inspired formulas backed by science. All of the supplements are made with ingredients that have been lab-verified for purity. Products include:
- Neuro-Peak: for memory, focus, clarity and peak performance
- Energy + Focus: for long-lasting energy without jitters and crashes
- Ashwagandha: blend of adaptogens like black pepper and reishi mushrooms to promote balance and support immunity
- Thyroid Support: formulated with B12, iodine and magnesium to help you thrive
- Cran-Defense: urinary tract health without the extra carbs
- Evening Primrose: supports a healthy complexion, normal hormonal balance and comfort during menstruation
The line can be found alongside other popular Zhou products currently available at Walmart like Hairfluence, Mag Glycinate and D3 + K2.
Zhou aims to make it simple to add supplements to your regular diet with clean science-backed formulations that address specific mind + body states. The company is on a mission to ensure that anyone can supplement their nutrition with confidence and ease.
"We know how challenging transitions can be and the toll they can take on the body, so we curated this line for Walmart to help people manage their occasional stress and to help satisfy their desire to stay calm and focused. These supplements can help people confidently manage each moment that life as we now know it throws at us," says Max Willis, Chief Innovation and Science Officer, Zhou Nutrition.
Zhou, whose tagline is "greatness by nature," has also turned its attention to reducing its impact on the planet. This year, the company introduced PCR recycled bottles, removed the cotton packing, and transitioned to 100% recycled materials in all mailers and packing fillers.
These innovative products join Zhou Nutrition's collection of high-quality, lab-verified supplements in natural and specialty food stores and grocers nationwide. Find the entire line at http://www.zhounutrition.com or connect with Zhou on social: @Zhou_Nutrition on Instagram; ChooseGreatnessWithZhouNutrition on Facebook; @ZhouNutrition on Twitter.
All supplements in the line are priced at: $14.98.
ABOUT ZHOU: Based in Salt Lake City, Utah and taking cues from the beautiful surroundings there, Zhou Nutrition believes that everyone is inherently great by nature. Our formulas blend ancient wisdom with modern research so you can trust that every Zhou product is both time-tested and scientifically sound. Our products are clean, high quality, lab verified, and formulated for your goals. By offering highly effective nutritional supplementation, we strive to support your whole being – mind, body, and soul. As a company, we treat our customers like family and create a work environment that values relationships.
Media Contact
Ilyssa Garson, Company B, 9145821091, ilyssa@companyb-ny.com
Staci Rubinstein, Company B, 847-549-0712, staci@companyb-ny.com
