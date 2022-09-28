Support Local Journalism

Zonos' membership in the UPU's Consultative Committee will drive technological advancements in the postal industry.

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonos, the global leader in cross-border technology, joins the Universal Postal Union (UPU) Consultative Committee, bringing decades of cross-border expertise to the table. Specializing in data and technology for calculating customs duties, taxes, and fees for international transactions, Zonos' membership will drive technological advancements in the postal industry. Zonos is contracted with postal service organizations to provide accurate data improving international shipment efficiency using cutting-edge technology.

