auto-cyclist fatality

Responders and law enforcement personnel investigate the scene of an accident after a 17-year-old girl died following a collision with a garbage collection truck at about 1500 W. Main Main St. in Tremonton Tuesday, Sept. 5. 

 Utah Department of Transportation

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Authorities say a 17-year-old female died after being struck by a garbage collection truck while she was riding a bicycle along Main Street in Tremonton early Tuesday morning.

According to the Tremonton-Garland Police Department, the accident happened before sunrise around 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 at approximately 1500 W. Main St, just east of where I-15 passes over the thoroughfare.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.