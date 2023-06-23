American Legion Boys State

American Legion Boys State graduated 186 individuals on June 16 after completing courses at Weber State University. 

 Photo courtesy of Ron Jugenitz/Amercian Legion

Nearly 200 boys are more informed about local, state and federal government after graduating from the American Legion Utah Boys State.

Recently, the organization's Class of 2023 graduated 186 students from around Utah at Weber State University.


