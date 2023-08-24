Support Local Journalism

The Box Elder County Fair, a time-honored local tradition and unofficial end-of-summer celebration for the past 98 years, gets into full swing this week with all the live entertainment, food, rides and games, vendors and livestock sales that draw crowds from across the state and region.

The 2022 fair was another one for the record books, as attendance rebounded after taking a hit from COVID-19 and livestock sales hit an all-time high. An estimated 70,000 people attended last year’s weeklong extravaganza, and the Junior Livestock Auction brought in a record-high $2.2 million — a more than tenfold increase in the last 30 years.


