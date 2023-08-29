Deer Valley is expanding its management footprint.
Deer Valley Resort, Alterra Mountain Group and EXTELL Development on Thursday said Deer Valley will operate the new Mayflower Mountain Resort.
Once the full expansion is complete, Deer Valley will boast 5,726 skiable acres compared to its current total of 2,026 skiable acres, according to a news release about the venture. In addition to more than doubling the acreage, this expansion will result in 37 total lifts, including a 10-person gondola (currently there are 21 lifts at the resort) and over twice the number of runs, from 103 to 238.
This expansion will make Deer Valley the third largest resort in the US, according to the release, and marks the largest expansion and new development of its kind in nearly 50 years.
Deer Valley CEO Todd Bennett confirmed expansion of Mayflower will be ski-only. The resort expansion plans to be partially open starting in winter 2024/25 and fully open by winter 2025/26.
“We are thrilled about the Deer Valley expansion into our community,” Dallin Koecher, Executive Director at Heber Valley Chamber and Tourism said in a statement.
Additional expansion projects at Deer Valley include a new portal and base area to the east of the resort, predicted to reduce traffic in the Park City downtown areas, including the two major entry points where the majority of skier traffic accesses the resort daily.
The Snow Park Base Village also will see a major transformation and other existing facilities will be revitalized across the resort.
“The scope of this project and Deer Valley’s commitment to excellence will bring many quality jobs and economic opportunities to Wasatch County and the Heber Valley,” Koecher said.
