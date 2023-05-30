hjnstock-Your News Now

The Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation says it will award more than $20 million in grants to enhance outdoor recreation opportunities throughout Utah — the most money to date awarded by the state.

The division will award more than $16 million in Utah Outdoor Recreation Grant funds to 90 outdoor recreation infrastructure projects in 24 counties across Utah, and $4.2 million in Off-Highway Vehicle Recreation grants to 51 OHV-related projects in 28 counties.


