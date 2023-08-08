Beginning Oct. 1, Waste Management of Utah will be providing waste services to Cache County cities that are part of the Cache Waste Consortium.
At a Cache County meeting on July 11, Blake Leonelli, the local manager for Waste Management Inc., updated council members on the waste management company’s plans to take over the county’s garbage collection.
At the meeting, Leonelli said he has been meeting with each city part of the consortium to better understand their waste collection needs.
“I know it was new to a lot of people, but we had been looking at this as a strategic opportunity to come to this valley for the past four years,” Leonelli said of the agreement between Waste Management and the county. “So, although it came up pretty suddenly, this was something Waste Management had been looking at having an opportunity to service this area both commercially and residentially.”
The consortium, which includes 14 towns along with Cache County government, has been meeting since April 2022 after Logan City announced they would no longer be providing trash collection services to the whole county.
Waste Management will not service certain cities such as Providence, which is opting for its own waste collection service. Additionally, Smithfield, Richmond, Lewiston and Cornish will collectively utilize a private collection service.
Leonelli said Waste Management is looking to expand their services over time.
“We’ve had a lot of interested parties outside of the CWC looking at that,” Leonelli said.
According to Leonelli, commercial businesses located in cities not part of the CWC have an option to have Waste Management take care of their waste services as well.
Green waste collection will be handled on a “city-by-city basis,” Leonelli said. Waste Management will be looking further into how they will provide those services during the fall and winter, he said.
Waste Management is currently in the process of doing building and road maintenance at their new location in North Logan to prepare for services beginning in October. Residents who live in cities part of the CWC will be receiving information in the mail regarding pick-up times.
“We want to be a part of your community,” Leonelli said. “We want individuals to know Waste Management is here.”
The Herald Journal will follow up with more information on this topic in future articles.
