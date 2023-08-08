Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Beginning Oct. 1, Waste Management of Utah will be providing waste services to Cache County cities that are part of the Cache Waste Consortium.

At a Cache County meeting on July 11, Blake Leonelli, the local manager for Waste Management Inc., updated council members on the waste management company’s plans to take over the county’s garbage collection.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.