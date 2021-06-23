Support Local Journalism

The West Side FFA chapter recently took several students and teams to the Idaho state career development events in Moscow, Idaho and brought home some hardware. The WS Dairy Cattle Evaluation and Management team placed first amid a field of over 30 teams from chapters around the state. Team members Jed Hurren, Bridger Christensen, Isabell Eldredge and Shade Stewart now get to compete at the national event this fall in Indianapolis. Jed Hurren was 2nd place individual in the competition. Their advisor, Mitch Bowles.

