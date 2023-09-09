While the official start of autumn is still two weeks away, the cool, refreshing air on recent September evenings has been playfully hinting to Cache Valley’s residents about the upcoming season filled with vivid foliage, pumpkins and cozy clothing.
During this season, Cache Valley has a large variety of activities for individuals and their families to celebrate the fall harvest, cooler weather and Halloween.
The season is already in full swing at Zollinger Fruit and Tree Farm. Erica Zollinger, one of the farm’s owners, said Zollinger’s has begun selling its apple cider slushies, caramel and carbonated apples and gallons of homemade cider made from the farm’s 13 varieties of apple trees. Individuals can stop by the farm, shop for pumpkins and sip on the “perfect” drink for the season.
“It tastes just like fall,” Zollinger said.
The farm makes close to 1,200 gallons of cider a week, Zollinger said, making it the number one thing her and her family do during this time of year. The cider can also be purchased at Macey’s, Lee’s Marketplace and the Island Market in Logan.
With acres of apple and peach trees, Zollinger said her farm is the perfect place to witness the cold air turn leaves from green to red and orange.
The Herald Journal put together a list of Cache Valley autumn activities and where to find them:
Foliage & SalmonCache Valley is one of the most beautiful places to witness the leaves change during the fall season. Although the timing of peak colors varies each year, the beautiful display of crimson, gold and orange trees usually arrives in Cache Valley’s canyons during the last few weeks of September, staying through mid-October.
The colors can be seen all over the valley, but community members may want to hike Logan Canyon’s popular Crimson Trail to get an up-close look at fall’s beauty. Individuals can also view this beauty from up above on the Wind Cave Trail.
Those looking for a simple walk to see the foliage can take the family friendly Riverside Nature Trail.
Along with bright-red leaves, community members can witness the bright-red Kokanee salmon run at Porcupine Reservoir in the Little Bear River from mid-to-late September through the first week of October.
According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, Kokanee salmon are a shade of silver for most of the year before they change to red in September when they travel up rivers and streams to spawn.
Visitors should not disturb the spawning fish by wading into the water, trying to pick up the fish or allowing their dogs to chase the fish.
Corn Mazes & Pumpkin PatchesLooking for an activity to do as a family during the fall season? Cache Valley is full of a variety of farms that will be hosting corn mazes this autumn.
Little Bear Bottoms Corn Maze, a family farm that grows corn located at 5100 South US Highway 89/91 in Wellsville, offers a variety of activities to individuals of all ages, including a pick-your-own pumpkin patch, two different sized corn mazes, a spooky barn ride, a haunted hayride and a “not-so-scary” walk through the haunted river trail. The corn maze will open on Sept. 22.
Beginning Sept. 22, the American West Heritage Center will offer “Corn Maze on the Farm.” The center will have a pumpkin patch, giant lawn games, a straw fort and spooky train pony rides in honor of the season. On Oct. 12, community members can trick or treat at the center’s farm for its “Barnyard Boo.”
Cache Valley Giant Pumpkins grows a variety of pumpkins and allows community members to come to the farm and pick their own. The pick-your-own pumpkin patch opens mid-September and is open daily, “sunup to sundown ‘til Halloween,” according to its website.
Cache Valley Straw Maze offers the community three major events during fall, including a straw maze, pumpkin patch and haunted maze. The farm also has giant slides for all ages, a jump pad, play area and a mechanical bull.
Festivals and WalksUtah State University Extension has already kicked off its Scarecrow Walk, an annual event where community members can stroll through USU’s Botanical Center decorated with scarecrows. The event will take place through Sept. 17.
On Sept. 16, the third annual Gran Latino Festival will take place on Center Street in Logan, in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. The festival, sponsored by Cache Valley Media Group, will be from 4 — 10 p.m., and will pay tribute to Latin American countries independence with cultural dancers, vendors, food trucks and a parade.
From Sept. 21 to 23, Vintage Market Days of Northern Utah will be holding a “Homemade” event at the Cache County Fairgrounds. Tickets can be purchased on the market’s website.
On Sept. 23, Anderson’s Seed and Garden will be holding its first annual Giant Pumpkin Festival on Center Street in Logan. The festival will be an all-day event with live music, food, art, children’s activities and giant pumpkins on display competing for the title of “Center Street Giant.” A scavenger hunt map with locations of each giant pumpkin can be found on the business’ website.
Evans’ Acres Mini Farm, located at 13485 N. 10000 W. in Tremonton, will be holding its fall festival on Oct. 6 and 7 where community members can spend the afternoon with mini farm animals — including cows, donkeys, horses, goats, pigs and sheep — and participate in various games and activities, including corn pit, a straw bale maze, fall crafts or a ride on a barrel train. The farm will also have a pick-your-own pumpkin patch.
On Oct. 28, the City of Logan will be holding its annual Halloween Festival on Center Street and the Downtown Plaza. Here, individuals of all ages can participate in ping-pong and cornhole tournaments, a costume contest, an “I Spy Quest,” Halloween Crafts, a bring your own decorated pumpkin contest, the Logan Hocus Pocus Witches Dance and watch Monsters, Inc. at the Utah Theatre for free. The festival will include food trucks and live music played by the Afu Fighters. A schedule for the events can be found on the city’s website.
The North Logan Pumpkin Walk will be celebrating 40 years this October. The walk, which features hundreds of carved pumpkins implemented into unique displays made by community members, will take place Oct. 19 to 21; 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Elk Ridge Park.
The 19th annual Halloween Treat Walk in downtown Logan will take place on Halloween from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 60 participating businesses will open their doors to trick-or-treaters throughout Halloween day. A list of businesses can be found on Logan Downtown’s website.
Spooky Activities
Thrill seekers looking for activities that may leave them haunted can check out the 10th West Scare House during October weekends. The house, located at 900 N. 1000 West in Logan, has more than 4,000 square feet of haunting space indoors and more than two acres for outdoor fun, the website states.
Those interested in learning about downtown Logan’s “most infamous ghosts, poltergeists and spirits doomed to the realm of mortals” can purchase tickets for the 2023 Historic Downtown Ghost Tour. The tour consists of a 90-minute private guided walk through Logan’s haunted histories and sites with the Bridgerland Storytelling Guild.
