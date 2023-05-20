Support Local Journalism

Aller, Marion DeMar

Marion DeMar Aller, 75, of Smithfield, passed away peacefully on March 17th, 2023. Son of Marion and Afton (Hansen) and little brother to Nadean and Paulette. He served two tours in Vietnam, and carries the honor of being a Veteran. DeMar is the father of five; Donavon, Adrienne, Mikall, McKenzie and Dylan.


