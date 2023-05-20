Aller, Marion DeMar

.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the dam.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Marion DeMar Aller, 75, of Smithfield, passed away peacefully on March 17th, 2023. Son of Marion and Afton (Hansen) and little brother to Nadean and Paulette. He served two tours in Vietnam, and carries the honor of being a Veteran. DeMar is the father of five; Donavon, Adrienne, Mikall, McKenzie and Dylan.
In his youth, he was curious and liked to “tinker” which often led to him disassembling things to see how they worked. At high school graduation, he was given a gift by his grandmother. Upon opening it, he recognized a watch he had taken apart as a child. She smiled as she asked if he was smart enough to fix it now that he had graduated and a good laugh was shared.
DeMar enjoyed building model cars as a boy, and that passion grew with him, only the cars became larger and faster. He settled on muscle cars and could often be found in the garage hard at work.
He had an affinity for music, and loved to share that interest with everyone. His favorite gifts to give were those that played music. Music lit up his heart and soul.
Shortly after graduation from Sky View High School (Smithfield) in 1966, he enlisted in the United States Army. While on leave, he met Krista. They wrote for the rest of his service and would marry after his return. Their marriage spanned 25 years, but their friendship remained.
Professionally, DeMar became a skilled tradesman, exposing a natural gifting and talent in a variety of areas. He would often use projects as teaching moments and has left a legacy of knowledge and a passion for quality work among his children.
DeMar’s career evolved into a position as an inspector at Thiokol. He received multiple extraordinary service awards during his employment. A perk to this position was the rocket test launches he was able to share with his family.
After Thiokol, he began his study at USU, studying Philosophy and Religion. He also began writing poetry about his service in Vietnam.
In his twilight years, he challenged and taught the younger generation the great game of chess, just as his mother had done for him. He stood ready to troubleshoot the latest car repair, house repair, or life story that was about to come his way via phone day and night. He shared his music and stories and this is how we remember.
Godspeed Dad, we love you.
As a family we are deeply grateful for the care, compassion and support shown for our father throughout his lifetime, and for the dedicated staff at George E. Wahlen Veterans Center. Kindness and compassion from friends and caretakers made a world of difference. Thank you!
Please join us for a graveside service to honor Marion DeMar Aller, held on Wednesday, May 24th at 12 pm, Smithfield Cemetery 300 E Center St.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to Cache Coffee which sponsors Veteran’s socials, and other events bringing the community together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.