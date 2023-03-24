...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches on
the valley floors through tonight. 2 to 6 inches are forecast in
the Salt Lake Valley and Northern Wasatch Front tomorrow. 8 to
12 inches possible on the benches.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley and
Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until noon MDT Saturday. Most of the additional snow
across the Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Utah Valley and Cache Valley/Utah Portion will fall between now
and this evening.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
ALLER — Marion DeMar Aller, 75, of Smithfield, passed away March 17, 2023. The family will be holding a graveside in his honor at a later date at Smithfield Cemetery. The full obituary may be found at premierfuneral.com.
