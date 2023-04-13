CHADWICK, Ruby Buttars, 94, of Tampa, Florida, peacefully returned to her Heavenly Father April 3, 2023. Ruby was born in Cornish, Utah to Melvin Henry Buttars and Agnes Jardine Buttars December 20, 1928. She was proud of her Cache Valley roots and heritage.
Ruby graduated from North Cache High School and Utah State University, majoring in Physical Education with a minor in English. She was a member of Kappa Delta and served as President of the sorority. At USU, she met and married her college sweetheart, Ralph Owen Chadwick from Logan, Utah October 5, 1951. Later they were sealed for eternity in the LDS Logan Utah Temple. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage. Together, they served a church mission in Bordeaux, France from 1989-1991.
Ruby cherished her four daughters, Lynda Bergstrom (Ken), Patricia Robson (Lem), Sandra Cherry (Brent), and Cynthia Macferran (Brian). She has 18 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter soon to arrive.
She truly loved her family and readily sacrificed her time and resources for them. Ruby was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and generously served in many organizational presidencies. She held an unwavering faith in Jesus Christ and was an obedient servant. Ruby’s faith guided every aspect of her life. She readily found support and a community wherever Ralph’s career led them.
Ruby was known for her baby quilts, delicious banana bread, chocolate chip cookies, and "rolled-up pancakes". She was a loyal friend, devoted wife and mother. She will be greatly missed and always lovingly remembered. She leaves a legacy of love of country, devotion to family and Christ-like service to others.
Ruby valued education. Donations can be made in her name to Utah State University’s Emma Eccles Jones College of Education and Human Services. http://cehs.usu.edu/giving/index
Ruby joined her husband in the Florida National Cemetery at Bushnell, Florida April 7, 2023.
