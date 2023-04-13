Chadwick, Ruby Buttars

CHADWICK, Ruby Buttars, 94, of Tampa, Florida, peacefully returned to her Heavenly Father April 3, 2023. Ruby was born in Cornish, Utah to Melvin Henry Buttars and Agnes Jardine Buttars December 20, 1928. She was proud of her Cache Valley roots and heritage.

Ruby graduated from North Cache High School and Utah State University, majoring in Physical Education with a minor in English. She was a member of Kappa Delta and served as President of the sorority. At USU, she met and married her college sweetheart, Ralph Owen Chadwick from Logan, Utah October 5, 1951. Later they were sealed for eternity in the LDS Logan Utah Temple. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage. Together, they served a church mission in Bordeaux, France from 1989-1991.


